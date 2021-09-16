Fountain Valley Regional Hospital names new CEO

Clay Farell has been appointed CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

Mr. Farrell has been with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare since 2008 and currently serves as interim CEO for Fountain Valley Regional Hospital. He joined the hospital as COO in 2018 and was appointed group COO for Tenet Health's Pacific Coast Region in 2019, according to a Sept 16 news release shared with Becker's.

"Clay continues to demonstrate excellence in decision making and critical thinking," said Bryan Rogers, group CEO for Tenet Health Pacific Coast. "He successfully directed much of our COVID-19 pandemic response across the region and continues to be a dedicated patient advocate, furthering our goal of delivering on our vision of being a community built on care."