Banner Health taps new COO

Amy Perry has been appointed president and COO of Phoenix-based Banner Health, effective Nov. 1. She will succeed Becky Kuhn, who is retiring Nov. 3.

Ms. Perry joins the organization from New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System, where she served as executive vice president of integrated care delivery and CEO of its hospital division, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Sept. 16. Before her tenure at Atlantic, Ms. Perry concurrently served as executive vice president of LifeBridge Health and president of Sinai Hospital, both in Baltimore.

"I feel fortunate to join such an innovative and growing organization that puts patients first," Ms. Perry said. "I’m looking forward to working with Peter Fine and the entire Banner team who have built a forward-thinking, value-based health delivery system."