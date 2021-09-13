Steward Health Care names president of newly acquired hospital

Michael Bell has been appointed president of Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care. The location is one of five South Florida hospitals acquired by Steward from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in August, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 13.

Mr. Bell most recently served as CEO of Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital, also acquired by Steward. Before that, he was the COO of Tenet's Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and group COO for Northern California.

He will oversee a team of 900 employees in his new role.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the team at Florida Medical Center at such a critical moment for the nation's health care system," Mr. Bell said. "Tackling COVID is my most urgent and immediate priority, and I am already working closely with leadership at Steward as they redeploy [personal protective equipment], ventilators, and other vital supplies needed for care of COVID patients from other facilities throughout the country to FMC and South Florida."