Beaumont's human resources chief heads to UnityPoint

Aaron Gillingham is the new chief human resources officer of UnityPoint Health, effective Oct. 18.

Mr. Gillingham will join the West Des Moines, Iowa-based system after serving as senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Beaumont Health, based in Southfield, Mich., for four years. The two systems are comparable by head count, with UnityPoint employing about 32,000 and Beaumont 33,000.

Mr. Gillingham previously held senior HR roles at OhioHealth, Freddie Mac, Quest Diagnostics and Walmart.