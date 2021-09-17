Stanford Health Care names new CIO: 4 things to know 

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care recently tapped Michael Pfeffer, MD, to lead its IT and digital transformation efforts as CIO, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 16.

Four things to know:

1. Dr. Pfeffer succeeds Eric Yablonka, who retired from his role as CIO in May.

2. Dr. Pfeffer joined Stanford Aug. 1 and leads the health system's technology and digital solutions team, which comprises about 900 IT workers.

3. Before joining Stanford, Dr. Pfeffer served as CIO at UCLA Health Sciences in Los Angeles. He also specializes in internal medicine.

4. Dr. Pfeffer told The Journal that Stanford's technology and digital solutions team is focused on creating an organization that provides "high-tech, high-touch care."

"This is really about transforming the way we care for patients, the way we teach our students, the way we care for populations, the way we do biomedical research," he said.