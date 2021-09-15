UPMC announces 2 shifts in executive leadership

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has announced two changes in its executive leadership, effective Oct. 1.

Mark Sevco has been appointed president of UPMC Hospitals, which consists of 40 academic, community and specialty hospitals, according to a Sept. 15 news release shared with Becker's. Joon Lee, MD, has been named president of UPMC Physician Services. Both executives will co-lead the Health Services Division and report to CEO Leslie Davis, the statement read.

Mr. Sevco currently serves as president of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He has held numerous leadership positions within the health system over the last 30 years.

Dr. Lee currently serves as the health system's senior vice president and president of UPMC Physician Services, with responsibility for the University of Pittsburgh Physicians and Community Medicine and the employed physicians and staff, the news release said. He recently served as CMO of the health system's insurance services division.

"Mark and Joon are exceptional, dedicated leaders who will support our journey toward continued excellence in clinical care, patient experience, research and innovation," Ms. Davis said. "Throughout our health system, they are recognized for their forward-thinking solutions to pressing health challenges, constantly pushing the envelope toward optimal care for our patients."