UC San Diego CIO promoted to joint roles of CMO, chief digital officer: 6 details

University of California San Diego Health promoted Christopher Longhurst, MD, to the dual roles of CMO and chief digital officer, effective Oct. 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Six details:

1. Dr. Longhurst currently serves as UCSD Health's CIO and associate CMO for quality and safety.

2. In addition to his new roles as CMO and chief digital officer, Dr. Longhurst also will serve as associate dean of UC San Diego School of Medicine.

3. As CMO, Dr. Longhurst will oversee UCSD's regulatory, patient and clinician experience, quality and safety, and medical affairs.

4. As the health system's digital chief, Dr. Longhurst already has overseen the launch of UCSD's new innovation center as well as the system's support of the statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system.

5. Before joining UCSD Health, Dr. Longhurst served as chief medical information officer for Stanford Children's Health.

6. Dr. Longhurst received his medical degree and master's degree in medical informatics from UC Davis. He completed his residency at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif.