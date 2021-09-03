UC San Diego Health launches health innovation center: 4 details

UC San Diego Health recently established an innovation center to focus on improving virtual visit experiences for patients and integrating remote monitoring technologies within treatment plans, among other initiatives.

Four details:

1. The Center for Health Innovation at UC San Diego Health will be located on UCSD's La Jolla campus and will work with partners including the UCSD Design Lab, Qualcomm Institute and Jacobs School of Engineering, according to a Sept. 2 news release.

2. The innovation center is modeled after the University Health Network's Techna Institute, which is located at the University of Toronto. UCSD Health is partnering with Techna to integrate best models and practices for healthcare innovation.

3. Techna Institute has developed various products for hospitals, including advanced digital therapeutics that optimize care for patients with chronic conditions through algorithm-based clinical decision support.

4. UCSD's innovation center will initially focus on refining the virtual visit experience for patients with technologies such as wearable sensors, which monitor chronic conditions. The center's goal is to focus on older adults, high-risk patients with diabetes and hypertension, and patients in remote areas.