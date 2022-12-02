33 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23:

1. Emily Moorhead was named president of Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital.

2. Zach Dietze was named CEO of UT Health Tyler (Texas).

3. Keith Biddle was named COO of Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

4. Ben Jarmul was named interim vice president of finance for Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

5. Wayne T. Smith, with Community Health Systems, will retire from the role of executive chairman of the board of directors and carry on as non-executive chairman of the board, effective in January.

6. Melissa Fana, MD, was named by New York City-based NYU Langone Health as director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital.

7. Grace Lee, MD, was named chief quality officer of Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif.

8. Anne Marie Lynch stepped down as CEO of Anchorage, Alaska-based North Star Behavioral Health System.

9. Richard Read was named CFO of HCA Healthcare's East Florida division.

10. Caroline Wasielewski is no longer CEO of the healthcare district that owns Adventist Health Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley hospital.

11. David Graham, MD, was named chief medical information officer of Baltimore, Md.-based LifeBridge Health.

12. Dana Begley was named vice president of wellness and recovery for Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

13. James Ballinghoff, DNP, RN, was named chief nurse executive of the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia.

14. Bret Barr, president and CEO of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center, will take on a role on the hospital's board of trustees.

15. Brian Argo, executive vice president and COO of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center, will assume the role of CEO.

16. Mark Mumford was promoted to enterprise COO at Nemours Children's Health, a system operating in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

17. Mary Lee, MD, was promoted to enterprise chief physician executive and chief scientific officer at Nemours Children's.

18. Jane Mericle, DNP, was promoted to enterprise chief nursing executive and patient operations officer at Nemours Children's.

19. Michael Erhard, MD, was promoted to president of the Nemours Children's North Florida region.

20. Martha McGill was promoted to president of the Nemours Children's Central Florida region.

21. Angelle Rhemann, DNP, APRN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

22. Paul Minardi, MD, was named executive vice president and CEO of KP Medical Foundation, a new entity for Kaiser Permanente's Colorado and Washington state markets.

23. Priscilla Needham will step down as CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

24. Lily Henson, MD, was named president and CEO of the Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) Hub.

25. Winnie Adams, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital.

26. Steve Quiriconi left his role as CFO of Jacksonville-based Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast ministry market.

27. Craig Henneman was named president of Paynesville (Minn.) Hospital.

28. Tom Wold, DO, was named chief medical officer of Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital.

29. Ann Abad was named president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

30. Stephanie Conners, BSN, RN, is the new president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

31. Kidada Hawkins, who took over as president of Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital earlier this year, resigned.

32. Tory Shepherd was named CEO of Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System.

33. Andrea Gwyn was named president of Toledo, Ohio-based St. Anne Hospital, in addition to her role as president of Perrysburg (Ohio) Hospital.