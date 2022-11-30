California healthcare district CEO exits

Caroline Wasielewski is no longer CEO of the healthcare district that owns Adventist Health Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley hospital, Tehachapi News reported Nov. 27.

Ms. Wasielewski began leading the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District in 2020. Her last day as CEO was Nov. 25.

"Adventist Health would like to thank Caroline for her unwavering support of the Tehachapi hospital," Daniel Wolcott, Adventist Health Kern County Network president, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is thankful to have a positive working relationship with the healthcare district and looks forward to continuing to partner with the district to support local healthcare delivery and the overall health and well-being of the community."

Before becoming CEO, Ms. Wasielewski held other roles with the healthcare district, including executive assistant to the CEO/compliance officer.

A CEO job description is posted on the healthcare district website.