Alaska hospital CEO steps down

Anne Marie Lynch is no longer CEO of Anchorage, Alaska-based North Star Behavioral Health System, the Anchorage Daily News reported Nov. 30.

Employees were notified Nov. 29 via email that Ms. Lynch was stepping down "effective immediately" and moving to an Indiana hospital, according to the newspaper, which obtained a screenshot of the email.

North Star Behavioral Health System has four campuses, including North Star Hospital in Anchorage and Palmer (Alaska) Residential Treatment Center. The hospital is part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

David Franklin, regional vice president of Universal Health Services, did not immediately respond to questions from the Anchorage Daily News about the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lynch's departure.

Ms. Lynch, who became the health system's top executive last year, also could not be reached by the newspaper for comment on Nov. 29.

Her departure comes in the wake of federal investigators documenting various "deficiencies" earlier this year at North Star Anchorage campuses, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

The newspaper reported that Patrick Wilder, a healthcare executive most recently employed by a Las Vegas hospital, has been selected as the new North Star CEO.