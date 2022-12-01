Stanford Children's names chief quality officer

Grace Lee, MD, was named chief quality officer at Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif. Her role is effective Dec. 12.

Dr. Lee originally joined Stanford Medicine Children's Health in 2017 as associate chief medical officer of practice innovation, according to a Dec. 1 Stanford news release. In that role, she worked with various teams to address central line-associated bloodstream infections in neonates and children and established and co-led the Value Improvement Program and Clinical Registry Program at the organization.

She is a professor of pediatrics (infectious disease) at Stanford Medicine and chair of the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. She was also recently elected to the National Academy of Medicine.