Lee Health taps Lifepoint executive as new VP

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has named Dana Begley its new vice president of wellness and recovery, a role she took over in late October.

Ms. Begley most recently served Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health as a quality clinical operations consultant, according to a Nov. 29 news release from Lee Health. Her previous roles at Lifepoint include vice president of service line operations and vice president of post-acute operations.

In her new role, Ms. Begley will help develop the health system's approach to home health, skilled nursing units and facilities and rehabilitation services, the release said. She will also play a role in Lee Health's partnership with Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health; the health systems partnered in February to jointly own and operate two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Southwest Florida.