BayCare's 4th CEO takes helm

Stephanie Conners, BSN, RN is the new president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

Ms. Conners, who began her career as a nurse, is the fourth person to hold the position, according to a Nov. 28 news release from the health system. She succeeds Tommy Inzina, who previously announced his retirement. The other two previous BayCare CEOs are Steve Mason (2004 to 2016) and Frank Murphy (1997 to 2004).

Ms. Conners most recently served as executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health. She officially joined BayCare in October to work with Mr. Inzina on the transition, according to the release.

BayCare was founded in 1997 and is West Central Florida's largest nonprofit healthcare provider. Ms. Conners assumes the CEO role shortly before the health system opens its 16th hospital in 2023 and as it finalizes decisions on a 17th hospital.

"On my first official day as BayCare's new CEO and president, I want to share my first 45 days at this wonderful organization," Ms. Conners posted on LinkedIn on Nov. 28. "I have had the opportunity to visit more than 50 BayCare locations and meet so many of our fantastic team members. I look forward to our future together, and I am incredibly proud to call West Central Florida my new home."