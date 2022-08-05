Jefferson COO takes top spot at BayCare

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has named Stephanie Conners as its next president and CEO.

Ms. Conners is currently executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, which she began in 2018. She will join BayCare in October to begin the transition with current CEO Tommy Inzina, who plans to retire by year's end.

BayCare was founded in 1997 and sees about $5 billion in annual revenue. Ms. Conners will assume the CEO role shortly before it opens its 16th hospital in 2023 and as it finalizes decisions on a 17th hospital.

Ms. Conners began her career as a bedside nurse before becoming a trauma nurse and then moving into management. Her previous leadership roles include CNO of Tenet Healthcare's Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, CNO of Robert Wood Johnson University and Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's hospitals in New Brunswick, N.J., and as COO and CNO of Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J.

Ms. Conners' departure from Jefferson comes as it welcomes new CEO, Joseph Cacchione, MD, who will join the system from Ascension and begin his role Sept. 6.