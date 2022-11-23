Florida hospital CEO resigns in wake of arrest

Kidada Hawkins, who took over as president of Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital earlier this year, has resigned amid allegations that he solicited for prostitution, The Ledger reported Nov. 23.

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System named Mr. Hawkins president of its Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women's hospitals in early 2022. BayCare announced Nov. 23 that Susan Croushore will reprise her role as interim president of the hospitals, effective Nov. 28. Meanwhile, BayCare regional market leader Lou Galdieri will fill the leadership role, the health system said in a news release.

BayCare said the change is in response to the resignation of Mr. Hawkins, "who left the organization due to unforeseen personal circumstances."

Mr. Hawkins was arrested Nov. 17 on a charge of soliciting for prostitution, according to The Ledger. The arrest report alleges that while Mr. Hawkins was in Orlando, Fla., he offered to pay for a sexual act, the newspaper reported.

Before joining BayCare, Mr. Hawkins served as CEO of Shoals Hospital in Muscle Shoals, Ala., and COO of rural hospital operations for St. Vincent's Health System in Birmingham, Ala. Ms. Croushore previously became interim president of Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women's hospitals following the departure of Steve Nierman.