West Virginia hospital names COO, VP of finance

Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va., has named a new COO and vice president of finance, nearly six months after it was acquired by Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network.

Keith Biddle was tapped as the hospital's COO, according to a Nov. 29 news release from the health system. He has served the health system for 34 years and held various leadership positions.

Ben Jarmul was named interim vice president of finance, the release said. He has more than 40 years of experience as a healthcare finance professional.

Mr. Biddle and Mr. Jarmul will take over for Jeff Noblin, Pleasant Valley Hospital's CEO since 2019, and Craig Gilliland, its CFO since 2018, respectively. Mr. Noblin and Mr. Gilliland will leave at the end of 2022 to pursue other opportunities, according to the release.