West Virginia hospital to join Mountain Health Network

Pleasant Valley Hospital has signed a letter of intent with Cabell Huntington Hospital, which will add Pleasant Valley to Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network.

The partnership will expand on the hospitals' 2013 management services agreement, according to a June 2 Mountain Health Network news release. Cabell is also in Huntington, while Pleasant Valley is in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Cabell will invest $25 million in Pleasant Valley's facilities and programs, including upgrades to Pleasant Valley's IT platform, renovations to its emergency department and an investment in its physician residency training programs.

Pleasant Valley will also provide $14 million for Cabell to use for capital improvement projects at Pleasant Valley.

The two organizations will work to create a definitive agreement over the next several weeks.