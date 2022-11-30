Kaiser Permanente names CEO of new Colorado, Washington unit

Kaiser Permanente named Paul Minardi, MD, executive vice president and CEO of KP Medical Foundation, a new entity for the system's Colorado and Washington state markets created through a restructuring earlier this year.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente organized the KP Medical Foundation to better align the Colorado Permanente Medical Group and the Washington Permanente Medical Group with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan as one organization.

"The medical foundation will organize expertise, systems, resources and standards to manage ambulatory care operations for our Colorado and Washington medical groups," a source from Kaiser Permanente told Becker's in April. "Through this change, the Colorado and Washington medical groups and health plan will have even more aligned responsibility and accountability to lead the market as one organization, including strategic planning, business planning, capital planning, growth, culture and marketing."

Dr. Minardi most recently served as executive medical director for Washington Permanente Medical Group, and before then served as executive vice president of finance and strategy for The Permanente Federation, a national consortium representing the 8 Permanente Medical Groups, and as medical director of business management for the Southern California Permanente Medical Group.

In his new leadership role, Dr. Minardi will report directly to Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Chair and CEO Greg Adams and sit on the KP Medical Foundation Board of Directors.