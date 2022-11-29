Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast seeks CFO

Jacksonville-based Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast ministry market is searching for a CFO following the departure of Steve Quiriconi after two and a half years in the role, an Ascension spokesperson shared in an email with Becker's Hospital Review.

At Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast, Mr. Quiriconi was responsible for the administration, organization, planning, direction and evaluation of the organization's finances, including financial accounting, revenue cycle operations, third-party reimbursement and revenue improvement.

He joined Ascension in June 2020 after five years serving as CFO of Bon Secours Virginia Health System in Richmond, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ascension's Florida and Gulf Coast ministry market includes Ascension Sacred Heart and the Studer Family Children's Hospital based in Pensacola, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's, and Ascension Providence in Mobile, Ala.