Lily Henson, MD, was named president and CEO of the Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) Hub.

Dr. Henson, a neurologist, is CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Ga. She is replacing retiring CEO James Davis, effective Jan. 9, according to a Nov. 29 news release.

Before assuming her current role, Dr. Henry served as chief medical officer of Piedmont Henry. She also served as chief of neurology for Atlanta-based Piedmont.