Piedmont Augusta CEO James Davis announces retirement

James Davis, president and CEO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) and Thomson, Ga.-based Piedmont McDuffie, announced his retirement on Aug. 3, according to a press release sent to Becker's.

He started at Augusta in 2009 with nearly 30 years of experience as a senior executive in hospitals and health systems. He has worked at a variety of hospitals including Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio; Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio; and Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

Under Mr. Davis' direction, Piedmont Augusta implemented Epic, the electronic health record system, acquired McDuffie Regional Medical Center and built a new upgraded facility in a more accessible area of McDuffie County.

While in Augusta, he served on the boards of several organizations, including the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce, Augusta Symphony and the Georgia Hospital Association.

The national search for Mr. Davis' replacement will be conducted by a committee including some local Piedmont Augusta board members and Piedmont Healthcare CEO Kevin Brown.