Billings Clinic CFO to step down

Priscilla Needham will step down as CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic, according to a statement shared with Becker's on Nov. 29.

The health system said Ms. Needham will step down from the role Dec. 14. She has accepted a new position as CFO of Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare to be closer to family.

"We thank Priscilla for everything she has done for Billings Clinic, our patients and the communities we serve," Billings Clinic said. "We wish her well on her new journey."

Ms. Needham became CFO of Billings Clinic in 2020. Before that, she served as CFO of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston.

Ms. Needham will leave Billings Clinic after several other leadership departures at the health system this year.

Kathleen Quinones, Billings Clinic system controller, has been selected as interim CFO.