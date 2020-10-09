Billings Clinic names new CFO: 5 notes

Billings (Mont.) Clinic, a nonprofit organization with affiliated hospitals in Montana and Wyoming, has selected Priscilla Needham as CFO.

Five notes:

1. Ms. Needham most recently served as CFO of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston.

2. She was previously vice president of finance at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock, Ark.

3. She also has served in finance leadership roles at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D., and Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

4. During her career, Ms. Needham has played a key role in financial enhancements and programs, including business plan development as well as capital planning and EHR implementations, Billings Clinic said.

5. Ms. Needham earned an MBA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

More articles on executive moves:

BayCare appoints new chief transformation officer

Bryn Mawr Hospital president to retire

Texas hospital CEO to depart

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.