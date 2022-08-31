3 other Billings Clinic leaders resign amid CEO departure

Billings (Mont.) Clinic COO Mary Albers and Vice President of Hospital Operations Lyndsey Green, RN, submitted their resignations Aug. 29, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

Matt Frederiksen-England, Billings Clinic chief compliance and integrity officer, also resigned Aug. 29.

The three resignations came after Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings Clinic.

Ms. Albers and Ms. Green followed Dr. Ellner to Billings Clinic from Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health in 2020, according to KTVQ. Mr. Frederiksen-England has accepted a new job as chief compliance officer of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care, according to an Aug. 31 news release shared with Becker's.

In response to the recent resignations, Billings Clinic Interim CEO Clint Seger, MD, told KTVQ: "I won't lie, it might have taken a little sleep off of me. I'm just here because I care about the organization. My wife and I are both physicians here, and we care deeply about Billings Clinic."

Dr. Seger also told the news station he is optimistic about the future and remains committed to addressing the challenges the organization faces, including "getting patients in when they need to be seen."

According to KTVQ, the clinic has seen an increase in complaints from patients having trouble getting an appointment with their physicians, and the clinic's website lists physician job openings in every department.