South Carolina health system shuffles executive team

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center is shuffling its leadership team, transitioning both its CEO and its COO to new roles Dec. 31.

Bret Barr, the hospital's current president and CEO, will take on a role on its board of trustees, according to a Nov. 30 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Barr has served Conway Medical Center for 25 years, spending the last five as president and CEO.

Brian Argo, the hospital's current executive vice president and chief operating officer, will assume the role of CEO. Mr. Argo has served Conway Medical Center since 2017. His previous roles at the hospital include CFO and president of provider network services, the release said.