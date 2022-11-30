LifeBridge Health names Dr. David Graham chief medical information officer

Baltimore, Md.-based LifeBridge Health has named David Graham, MD, as chief medical information officer.

In this role, Dr. Graham will oversee a team of physician informaticists to interface between the IT department and all of the affiliated physicians across four hospitals and in community practices on matters of the EMR, computerized physician order entry and health IT systems, according to a Nov. 30 press release LifeBridge shared with Becker's.

He previously served as senior vice president and chief quality and innovation officer for Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health System.

Dr. Graham replaces Jonathan Thierman, MD, who has taken on a new role as chief medical officer of LifeBridge Health Partners.