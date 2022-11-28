New president named in BJC leadership reshuffle

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has named Ann Abad president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She will succeed John Antes, who was recently tapped for CEO of Carbondale-based Southern Illinois Healthcare, a member of the BJC Collaborative.

Ms. Abad has served BJC since 2005, according to a Nov. 17 news release from the health system. She most recently served as president of Creve Coeur, Mo.-based Barnes Jewish West County Hospital. During her time there, Ms. Abad helmed the opening of BJWCH's Surgery Center, co-led the health system's incident command during the pandemic and led the hospital to "top performer" status in each year's Vizient review, the release said.

Ms. Abad's former role will be posted internally, according to the release. During her transition, Lisa Lochner, president of Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, will report to Joan Magruder, BJC group president.