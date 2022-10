John Antes has been selected as the new president and CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare.

Mr. Antes brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 12 news release.

He is currently president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, part of BJC HealthCare.

Effective Dec. 12, Mr. Antes will begin his new role.

He will succeed Rex Budde, who is retiring, according to the news release.

Southern Illinois Healthcare is a four-hospital system based in Carbondale.