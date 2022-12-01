NYU Langone Health hires women's health director

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has named Melissa Fana, MD, director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital.

Dr. Fana, a breast surgical oncologist, will develop a comprehensive women's health program in Suffolk County over the next several years, according to a Dec. 1 news release from NYU Langone Health . She recently served as director of breast services at Port Jefferson, N.Y.-based Mather Hospital and chief of breast surgery at Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

Dr. Fana's new roles are effective Dec. 1, the release said.