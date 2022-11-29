Kent Hospital taps Dr. Tom Wold as chief medical officer

Erica Carbajal -

Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital has selected Tom Wold, DO, to serve as its chief medical officer, effective Dec. 12, it said in a Facebook post. 

He most recently served as division vice president of graduate medical education for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's capital division, which covers New Hampshire, Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky. Prior to that, Dr. Wold spent six years as CMO at Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.

Kent Hospital is a 359-bed acute care hospital with 2,104 employees and a medical staff of 600.

