5 CFO moves in 2025

Here are hospital and health system CFO moves that have been shared with or reported by Becker's in 2025:

Editor's note: This page will continue to be updated.

Jan. 6-10

1. David McGrail has been named CFO of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services.

2. Gary Searls was appointed CFO of Houston-based HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division.

3. Lance Mason, CFO of Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital, will succeed CEO Tim McGill on March 31, who is retiring.

4. Marita Romine was appointed CFO of Hot Springs, Va.-based Bath Community Hospital.

5. Heidar Thordarson was named CFO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's Central California network.