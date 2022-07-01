HCA hospitals make 16 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a 183-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months.

Here are 16 executive moves at HCA hospitals since May:

1. Keri Pintozzi was named CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, effective June 13.

2. Lauren Dudley was named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., part of HCA Healthcare, on June 17.

3. LaSharndra "Sharn" Barbarin was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Medical City Arlington (Texas). She stepped into the role June 27.

4. Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., part of HCA Healthcare. She's stepping into the role in July.

5. Ajit Singh, MD, was named chief medical officer of Henrico (Va.) Doctors' Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare, in June.

6. Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, effective June 6.

7. Michelle Farris, BSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in June.

8. Michael Irvin was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital in late June.

9. Jeanna Bamburg was named CEO of The Women's Hospital of Texas in Houston, part of HCA. She will step into the CEO role July 5.

10. Keith Zimmerman was named president of HCA's MidAmerica Division, effective June 13. He oversees seven HCA hospitals and other care sites in and around Kansas City, Kan.

11. Peter Hemstead was named CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala. He stepped into the new position June 1.

12. Eric Schuck, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville on June 1.

13. Bland Eng was named chief development officer of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. Mr. Eng, who served as the CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital for the past 10 years, moved into his new position June 1.

14. Madison Workman was named COO of Davie-based HCA Florida University Hospital in May.

15. Celina Holson was named COO of West Palm Beach-based HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in May.

16. Karim Ghanem was named vice president of operations for Fort Walton Beach-based HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in May.











