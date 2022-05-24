HCA names COO of new Florida hospital

Madison Workman is the new COO of HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed hospital in Davie.

The hospital, which opened six months ago, is part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest health system in the state. The system includes 49 hospitals and has 77,000 employees.

"HCA Florida Healthcare is a leader in our industry," Mr. Workman said. "I'm thrilled to be joining HCA Florida University Hospital at this exciting time and playing a role in its future growth and success."



Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare debuted the HCA Florida Healthcare brand statewide when it opened HCA Florida University Hospital. In March, the company renamed its Florida hospitals and other care sites.