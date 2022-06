Michael Irvin was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

As CEO, he will oversee a 340-bed facility with services located on five campuses in three counties: Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas, according to a June 27 news release. He will begin the new role July 5.

Mr. Irvin comes to Trinity from HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, which he has helmed since April 2020, according to the release.

Pasadena and Trinity hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.