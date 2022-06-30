HCA names CFO of Florida hospital

Keri Pintozzi is the new CFO of 113-bed HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Ms. Pintozzi has more than six years of experience working with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. She most recently served as assistant CFO of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee, a 404-bed hospital.

"We are pleased to welcome Keri to the HCA Florida Lake City Hospital family as our new Chief Financial Officer," Jill Adams, CEO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, said in a June 29 news release. "Through her healthcare and financial experience, Keri will be an asset for our hospital as we continue to achieve healthcare excellence and provide high quality care to our community."