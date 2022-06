Jeanna Bamburg has been named CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

For the last decade, Ms. Bamburg has helmed Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, according to a June 3 news release shared with Becker's. She also previously served as COO of that facility.

Ms. Bamburg will begin her new role July 5, according to the release.

The Woman's Hospital of Texas is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast division.