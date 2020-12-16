62 CNO moves in 2020
Becker's has reported the following hospital and health system chief nursing officer and nursing executive moves since Jan. 1, 2020.
- Meghan Baston, MSN, RN, resigned as CNO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital.
- Anne Boisclair-Fahey, DNP, MSN, was named interim CNO of Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota health system, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
- Terrie Carlton, MSN, RN, is no longer CNO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C.
- Erica DeBoer, RN, was promoted to CNO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.
- Ulondia Lee, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).
- Van McGrue, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.
- Jalyn McKelleb, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive officer of Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican San Martín Campus in Las Vegas.
- Laura Thornley, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Rose Medical Center in Denver.
- Debra Adornetto-Garcia was named chief nursing officer for acute hospital services at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.
- Meredith Foxx, APRN, MSN, was selected as executive chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic's Stanley Shalom Zielony Institute for Nursing Excellence.
- Sandi Gill, BSN, RN, was tapped as chief nursing officer of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, the Cross Timbers Gazette reported.
- Amir Hamad, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., The Chattanoogan reported.
- Rachel Harris, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Jennifer Higgins, RN, will remain vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., and will serve as interim chief nursing officer of Fort Myers-based Lee Health.
- Michele Petersen, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital.
- Denise Robinson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.
- Nina Stur was selected as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind.
- Lori Sumner, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala.
- Sylvain "Syl" Trepanier, DNP, RN, was named systemwide chief nursing officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.
- Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Medical City Frisco (Texas).
- William Micah Johnson, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.
- Rhonda Kazik, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia health's east market.
- Erin Keefe, EdD, RN, was selected as chief nursing executive officer of Dignity Health's St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.
- Tammy Needham, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C.
- Kristy Nielson retired as chief nursing officer of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyo.
- Cynthia Danner, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
- Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health selected Robbie Hindman, BSN, RN, as CNO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
- Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Megan Isley, DNP, RN, vice president and CNO of Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis.
- Melissa Leamon, BSN, RN, was named CNO of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.).
- Lori Townsend, BSN, was tapped as CNO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, in addition to her role as CNO of Methodist Children's Hospital.
- Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center named Jody Van Veen, RN, MSN, as CNO.
- Medical City Plano (Texas) tapped Damita Williams, EdD, RN, to serve as CNO.
- Waco, Texas-based Providence Healthcare Network tapped Cyndy Dunlap, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer, effective Aug. 20.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health named Marco Fernandez chief nursing officer of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
- Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif., named William Gamba, BSN, MSN, chief nursing officer, effective Aug. 6.
- St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, N.C., selected Katherine Hefner, MSN, to serve as chief nursing officer.
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Calif., selected Jodi Hein, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.
- Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y., appointed Lisa Oldham, BSN, MSN, PhD, chief nursing officer.
- Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System promoted Kelly Sager, RN, to chief nursing executive for the Southern Illinois Division.
- Sam Straton, RN, will serve as chief nursing officer at Nashville-based Saint Thomas West Hospital.
- North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point (Miss.) appointed Pam White, BSN, chief nursing officer.
- Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., named Hope Gray, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer, according to The Claxton Enterprise.
- North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., named Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer.
- Brighton, Mass.-based Franciscan Children's hospital promoted Liz Smith, RN, to chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, reports wickedlocal.com.
- Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., named Rosemary Wurster, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer.
- University Medical Center of El Paso named Amyra (Amy) Daher, MSN, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.
- Jan Keys, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, retired June 22.
- Down East Community Hospital in Machias, Maine, named Sharla Moretti, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to machiasnews.com.
- Lincoln (Kan.) County Hospital named Jackie Pounds, RN, chief nursing officer.
- New London, Conn.-based L+M Healthcare named Kerin Da Cruz, MSN, RN, vice president patient care services and chief nursing officer.
- Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital tapped Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.
- Elyse Fisler, MSN, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of WellSpan Waynesboro (Pa.) Hospital and WellSpan Chambersburg (Pa.) Hospital.
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., selected Pamela Booker, RN, BSN, MSN, as CNO.
- Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Elizabeth (Liz) Linden, DNP, RN, vice president and CNO of the adult academic health center.
- Meleah Mariani, MSN, BSN, is the new CNO of Spectrum Health Ludington (Mich.) Hospital.
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., named Teresa Collins, MSN, RN, CNO.
- Tyler-based UT Health East Texas named Tom Cummins, MD, CMO, and Christy Escandon, RN, BSN, was selected as CNO of UT Health Tyler.
- Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped Catherine Hughes, MSN, RN, to serve as senior vice president and CNO.
- The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) named John Roque, MSN, BSN, RN, CNO.
- Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., selected Kris Dascoulias, BSN, RN, to serve as CNO.
- Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System has selected Jerry Mansfield, PhD, RN, to serve as CNO.
- Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center named Lori Persohn, RN, MSN, BSN, vice president of patient services and CNO.
