62 CNO moves in 2020

Becker's has reported the following hospital and health system chief nursing officer and nursing executive moves since Jan. 1, 2020.

More articles on executive moves:

AdventHealth taps Dr. Erin Bird as CMO of Texas hospitals

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute names general counsel, chief governance officer

Envision Healthcare appoints 3 female leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.