13 recent hospital, health system CMO, CNO moves

The following hospital and health system CMO and chief nursing officer moves have been reported since Sept. 21.

1. Tirso del Junco Jr., MD, was named CMO of KPC Health, a seven-hospital system based in Santa Ana, Calif.

2. Elizabeth Dunmmore, MD, was named CMO of Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Pa., according to the Tribune-Democrat.

3. Mark Friedlander, MD, was selected as CMO for the behavioral health division of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

4. Nicholas Hellenthal, MD, was named CMO of the Bassett Medical Group at Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

5. Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Medical City Frisco (Texas).

6. Lee Johannsen, MD, was selected for an expanded leadership role as vice president and CMO of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos (Texas).

7. William Micah Johnson, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.

8. Timothy Kasprzak, MD, was selected as CMO of UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

9. Rhonda Kazik, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia health's east market.

10. Erin Keefe, EdD, RN, was selected as chief nursing executive officer of Dignity Health's St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

11. Stanley Marks, MD, retired as senior vice president and CMO of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.

12. Tammy Needham, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C.

13. Kristy Nielson retired as chief nursing officer of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyo.

