Essentia Health names new market CNO

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia health has tapped Rhonda Kazik, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer for its east market, the organization confirmed to Becker's.

Dr. Kazik most recently served as system chief nursing officer at Fresno, Calif.-based Community Medical Centers. She also served in nurse leadership roles at Glendale, Wis.-based Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, which joined St. Louis-based Ascension in 2016.

Essentia is a 14-hospital system that also includes 70 clinics, 23 pharmacies, six long-term care facilities, two assisted living facilities, four independent living facilities, five ambulance services and a research and education institute.

