HCA's Medical City Healthcare names new hospital chief nursing officer

Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Medical City Frisco (Texas), effective Oct. 12.

Dr. Holmstrom comes to Medical City Frisco from Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where she served as assistant CNO since 2018. She also was vice president of clinical nursing for Metropolitan Methodist, and she previously served as manager of the medical-surgical orthopedic unit at Medical City Lewisville (Texas).

"We are pleased to welcome Ashley to our leadership team," Patrick Rohan, CEO of Medical City Frisco, said in a news release. "Her dedication to compassionate patient care, extensive experience and proven record will continue to elevate Medical City Frisco as the destination of choice for healthcare excellence in Frisco and surrounding communities."

Medical City Frisco is part of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, whose parent company is Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

More articles on executive moves:

New CFO named for 2 Kentucky hospitals

Broward Health hires 2 hospital CFOs

KPC Health names new CMO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.