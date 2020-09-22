Bassett Healthcare appoints 5 executives amid leadership restructuring

Bassett Healthcare Network has made new appointments in medical education, medical group management, and clinical quality and experience as the Cooperstown, N.Y.-based health system restructures its leadership.

The appointments are in addition to four leadership appointments that Bassett Health announced Aug. 31. They include Henry Weil, MD, as chief academic officer; Joseph Sellers, MD, as physician executive for the Bassett Medical Group; and Deanna Charles as vice president of operations for the Bassett Medical Group.

Additionally, Nicholas Hellenthal, MD, will assume responsibilities of CMO of the Bassett Medical Group, while also continuing as chief of surgery, and Ronette Wiley, RN, will become chief quality and experience officer for the health system.

"These appointments leverage the strengths and experience of internal leaders from across the network who will be the core team to help drive system change," Bassett Health President and CEO Tommy Ibrahim, MD, said in a news release. "The new operating model we are pursuing will result in improved decision making, more efficient operations with fewer administrative layers, consistent excellence in service delivery and patient experience, and ultimately, better patient outcomes."

Dr. Weil serves as a professor of clinical medicine and senior associate dean for the Bassett Health affiliation at New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Sellers has served as an attending physician at Bassett Health in internal medicine and pediatrics for more than 30 years and became the eastern region medical director in 2013.

Ms. Charles joined Bassett Health two years ago and most recently served as senior director of the primary care service line.

Dr. Hellenthal joined Bassett Health 10 years ago and has been chief of the department of surgery since 2015.

Ms. Wiley most recently served as executive vice president and COO of Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and will keep that role.

