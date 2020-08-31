Bassett Healthcare Network names 4 new leaders

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network has tapped four people to join its leadership team, the network announced Aug. 31.

Jeff Joyner was named senior vice president and COO, effective Aug. 31. Lisa Betrus was named senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer, effective Sept. 1. Cailin Purcell was named vice president and chief of staff, effective in early September. Michael Thompson was named vice president of systems improvement, effective Aug. 31.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome these leaders and congratulate them on these exciting roles," Bassett Health President and CEO Tommy Ibrahim, MD, said in a news release. "I am looking forward to working with this developing team and employees across our network to drive exceptional care for our patients and strategize for the future."

Mr. Joyner has served as president of Bassett Healthcare's A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, N.Y., for five years. Previously, he was system vice president of operations at Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph Health; vice president of professional services at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., an affiliate of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine; and vice president of patient support services at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md.

Ms. Betrus has served as CEO/administrator for Valley Health Services and Valley Residential Services in Herkimer, N.Y., for more than two decades, Bassett Healthcare said. Her role expanded three years ago to include vice president for continuum of care for the Bassett Healthcare.

Ms. Purcell is senior director for the department of surgery at Bassett Medical Group, where she leads women's health, anesthesia and perioperative services. She also served as senior director for the department of medicine at the medical group.

Mr. Thompson most recently worked at Integris Health in Oklahoma City as vice president for provider services and integration. He also previously held various roles at the U.S. Postal Service.

