Avera Marshall CEO, regional president to step down

Mary Maertens, RN, is stepping down as CEO and regional president at Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center, effective Sept. 30.

Hospital officials said Ms. Maertens will take on other responsibilities at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health through October 2021.

"I have dedicated 35 years of my life to this wonderful organization and to ensuring that this region has sustainable, vibrant healthcare into the future," Ms. Maertens said in a news release. "Now it is time for me to take time for me, and to enjoy my family. I am looking forward to exploring new avenues and opportunities."

During her tenure, Ms. Maertens led acquisitions of the ACMC physician practice, Avera Tyler (Minn.) Hospital and Avera Granite Falls (Minn.) Health Center, hospital officials said. They said Avera also added the Avera Cancer Institute in Marshall, and Ms. Maertens played a key role in growing the Avera Medical Group practice.

Mark Vortherms, Avera Medical Group vice president of primary care, and Curt Hohman, senior vice president of managed facilities, will co-lead in the Avera Marshall region on an interim basis over the next four to six months.

More articles on executive moves:

Billings Clinic names new CMO

UPMC taps life sciences leader as president of digital health, entrepreneurial efforts

Nuvance Health names new CIO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.