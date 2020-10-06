Memorial Healthcare CMO retires; successor named

Stanley Marks, MD, has retired as senior vice president and CMO of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.

Dr. Marks, a general and vascular surgeon, retired after 42 years with Memorial Healthcare, the organization said. Tom Macaluso, MD, has been selected as interim senior vice president and CMO.

"Stan Marks has had a significant impact on the past, present, and what will be the future of healthcare in South Florida," Memorial Healthcare President and CEO Aurelio Fernandez III said in a news release. "We'll miss his leadership, knowledge, perspective and commitment to delivering the highest quality patient and family-centered care."

Mr. Marks joined Memorial Healthcare in 1978 and became CMO more than 22 years ago.

During his tenure, he established the human research office supporting physicians and other researchers and served as an advocate of graduate medical education, the health system said. He also was the COVID-19 incident commander.

With Dr. Marks' retirement, Dr. Macaluso will take over as incident commander for COVID-19 issues, catastrophes and hurricanes.

