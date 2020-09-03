Texas health system appoints 3 executives for hospitals

San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare has named new executives at its hospitals.

Lori Townsend, BSN, was tapped as CNO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, in addition to her role as CNO of Methodist Children's Hospital. Rachel Goldsmith was named COO of Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, Texas. Peter DeYoung, MD, was chosen as CMO of Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in San Antonio.

Methodist Healthcare announced all three appointments in August, and the leaders began their new roles Sept. 1.

Ms. Townsend has served as CNO of Methodist Children's Hospital since 2017. Before that, she was associate CNO of Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

Ms. Goldsmith most recently was vice president of operations, business development and strategy at Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital. She also held leadership roles at Houston Methodist Hospital and Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston.

Dr. DeYoung is a practicing neonatologist and served as CMO of Methodist Children's Hospital. He was also appointed chair of the department of medicine, director of neonatal outreach and chief of the medical staff at Methodist Children's Hospital.

