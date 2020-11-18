CEO, chief nursing officer no longer with Prisma Health hospital

The CEO and chief nursing officer of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C., are no longer in their positions, Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Nov. 17.

Keith Alexander, Prisma Health's senior vice president of acute care operations, said Michelle Logan-Owens, BSN, RN, is no longer CEO of Tuomey Hospital, and Terrie Carlton, RN, is no longer the hospital's chief nursing officer. The moves were effective Nov. 16.

"Prisma Health wishes both these leaders the best in their future endeavors," said Mr. Alexander.

Louis Smith Jr., who most recently served as president of acute and post-acute operations for Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System and president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, was named interim CEO of Tuomey Hospital. Mr. Smith joined Northeast Georgia Health System in 2015 and resigned in September 2019. During his tenure, Northeast Gorgia Health System grew revenue by $476 million, Mr. Alexander said. Mr. Smith also helped establish Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin in Dahlonega, Ga.

Levi Campbell, RN, was tapped as interim CNO of Tuomey Hospital. Mr. Campbell had been serving as executive director for nursing system operations at the hospital. Mr. Alexander said Mr. Campbell has served at Prisma Health for more than two decades, in patient care and nursing management.

