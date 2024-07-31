8 recent CEO retirements

Becker's reported on the following healthcare CEOs' retirement announcements in July:

1. Dan DeGroot, president and CEO of Stoughton (Wis.) Health, will retire at the end of the year.

2. Ron Werft will retire as president and CEO of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health in 2025.

3. Jim Bickel will retire next year as CEO of Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health.

4. Kirk Tice, president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (N.J.), will retire at the end of the year.

5. Steve Massini, who has served as CEO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health since 2019, will retire in October.

6. Nancy Agee, MSN, will retire in September as CEO of Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic. Steve Arner will take the helm as CEO in October.

7. Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, will retire as executive vice president of medical affairs and CEO of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Michigan Medicine and dean of University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. He will retire from these roles following the conclusion of his contract June 30, 2025.

8. Chuck Mantooth will retire as president and CEO of Boone, N.C.-based UNC Health Appalachian, effective Jan. 1. Mr. Mantooth has helmed the organization since 2017.

Editor's note: This article was updated July 31.