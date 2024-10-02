2 longtime healthcare CEOs retire

Two health systems have new leadership after recent departures of CEOs who had long years of service with their respective organizations.

After more than a decade as CEO of Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic, Nancy Agee, MSN, retired Sept. 30. Steve Arner, who was promoted to president of the clinic in May 2023, officially succeeded Ms. Agee as CEO Oct. 1.

The leadership change follows Ms. Agee's decadeslong career at Carilion, which began in 1973, when she joined as a nurse. She became the health system's seventh president and CEO in 2011. Although retired, she will serve as CEO emeritus through September 2025, focusing on philanthropy, according to a July news release. The release notes that her career at Carilion includes national recognition for reorganizing the organization as a fully integrated, physician-led clinic.

Mr. Arner served as COO for 11 years before his promotion to president last year. During his tenure, he led more than $500 million in facilities investments, the release said.

Also on Oct. 1, Peter Slavin, MD, succeeded Thomas Priselac as president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles.

Mr. Priselac retired Sept. 30 after 30 years as Cedars-Sinai president and CEO and 45 years total with the institution. Under his leadership, Cedars-Sinai underwent significant expansions and collaborations, evolving into a health system that now operates more than 40 locations staffed by over 4,500 physicians and nurses.

Dr. Slavin served as president of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston from 2003 to 2021 before leaving to pursue his interests in healthcare investment, advising and consulting.



Earlier this year, he told Becker's that in his new role, one of his priorities is "to do whatever I can to strengthen, sustain that type of culture. It can not only lead to an environment that people love being part of, but it leads to better patient care."