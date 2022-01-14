28 recent hospital, health system exec moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Jan. 10:

Kevin Benson will resign from his role as CFO of Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Jim Boyle, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer for Medical City Weatherford (Texas).

Allison Corry was appointed chief supply chain officer and vice president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's supply chain organization.

Jay deVenny has been appointed CEO for Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas.

Ryan DeWeese was named CEO of Spotsylvania (Va.) Regional Medical Center.

Rémy Evard joined New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as chief digital officer and head of technology.

Todd Forkel was appointed CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.

William Haugh was named president of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's mountain division.

Sharon Hayes, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland (Fla.).

Jim Hinton has joined private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe after retiring Dec. 31 from his role as CEO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

Patti Jackson-Gehris was appointed COO of UPMC's north central Pennsylvania region.

Marc Jones, Silicon Valley entrepreneur, was named board chair for Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.

David Keith stepped down from his CEO role at McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center.

Paul King, CEO of Stanford Children's Health, was appointed chair of the board of trustees of the Children's Hospital Association.



Christy Land, MSN, RN, was named president of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas' southern region.

Georges Leconte has been appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Cheryl Matejka was named senior vice president and CFO for St. Louis-based Mercy health system.

Eric McBride has been appointed CEO of Palm Beach (Fla.) Health Network Physician Group.

John Mohart, MD, was named market president for Mercy health system.

Angie Orth was named president of Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.

Ajay Pathak was named senior vice president and chief strategic ventures officer for Mercy.

Kimberlee Sherbrooke was appointed senior vice president of medical group operations for Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health West Michigan.

Peter Silver, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and chief quality officer for Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Shannon Sock was appointed COO and chief strategist for Mercy health system.

Dave Thompson was appointed senior vice president of strategic integration for Mercy health system.

George Von Mock was appointed CEO of Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Robin Wittenstein will retire as CEO of Denver Health.

Chris York will join Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health as the organization's new market CEO.